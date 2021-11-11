journal-news logo
MONTGOMERY, Matthew

Obituaries
MONTGOMERY, Sr.,

Matthew LeMonte

53, passed away on November 3, 2021. Matthew was born on July 5, 1968, in Springfield, OH, to Matthew Echols and DeVonna Montgomery.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Erica

Montgomery.

Matthew is survived by his wife Christina Montgomery;

children, Matthew Montgomery Jr, Ciera Montgomery, Marissa Montgomery, Treyvon Montgomery and Nyia

Montgomery; sister, Stephanie Montgomery; brother, Derrick Montgomery Sr; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces,

nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation 2 pm and Funeral 3 pm Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln.

Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To order flowers and to offer condolences to The MONTGOMERY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

Funeral Home Information

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North

2500 Cleveland Ave

Columbus, OH

43211

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

