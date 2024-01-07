Montgomery-Lindsey, Diana J.



Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Church on the Rock, 2253 North Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



