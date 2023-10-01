Montgomery, Kenneth



Kenneth Montgomery, age 73 of Springfield, Ohio passed away September 26, 2023. He was born June 19, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Claude and Mary (Helton) Montgomery. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Melissa Rivers, step-daughter, Tina (Tommy) Sample, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Loretta (Richard) Johnson and Joann Martin of Naples, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wayne Montgomery, and sisters, Eula Penwell and Janet Burrows. Kenneth worked at Navistar as a laborer for over 52 years until his retirement in September 2021. He enjoyed tractor pulls, NASCAR, and Chevy anything. Kenneth will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Kenneth will be entombed at Rose Hill Mausoleum immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude in Kenneth's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





