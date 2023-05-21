Montag, Michael



Age 69 of Beavercreek was received joyfully into the arms of our Lord with family and many friends by his side on Sunday, May 14, 2023. He is survived by his sisters Pat (John Swain) Montag and Pam Montag, and his beloved nephews Michael and Andrew (Joanna and their daughter Jacqueline) Schroeder. Michael retired from WSU as an Assistant Director of Financial Aid in 2016. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd. Fr. Terry Schneider celebrant. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m.  10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band www.beavercreekband.org/, or The House of the People at thehouseofthepeople.org/ . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

