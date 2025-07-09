Monroe, Billie

Monroe (Brooks), Billie Jean



Billie Jean Monroe was blessed with 93 years of life and love when on Saturday, July 5, 2025 she was called home to be with her Lord. She had many health issues, but always tried to smile and push on. Billie Jean was born on March 13, 1932 to Millard and Pattie (Collingsworth) Brooks in Tazewell, Tennessee, and attended school in Claiborne County. At the age of 13, she was saved and joined the Pleasant View Baptist Church (Tazewell TN) during a revival. When the family moved home to Springfield, she continued her education and became a longtime member of Springfield Missionary Baptist. Then she joined the Harmony Baptist Church to support the ministry of her brother Rev. Clayton Brooks. She worked at Ohio Thermometer until she met a co-workers son, Gene. She had corresponded with him while he served in the Army during the Korean conflict. Billie and Gene were married in 1955 and began married life in Cloud Croft, New Mexico where he was stationed. A year later their only child, Deborah was born in Alamogordo. They moved many places following Gene's work, until he medically retired back to Springfield. Then Billie returned to work at Ohio Thermometer. When Gene died, Billie her daughter Debbie, and son-in-law Gene Built a home together. There she helped care for her (pride and joy) Daniel and Jonathan. She also worked at Shawnee High School cafeteria to be close to them in school. Billie was a good listener and studied her Bible. She loved flowers, watching birds, and growing and canning vegetables. She sang hymns in a quartet at church with her husband, sister Donna, and Donna's husband Carton until she began singing with her daughter, Debbie. She liked to knit, crochet, sew, quilt, and make cloth cabbage patch dolls. Billie Jean was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Brooks, and husband Eugene Monroe; her sisters Mildred Ruth, Patricia C. Brooks, and Edna Gilpin. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Deborah (Gene) Hartman; grandsons Daniel and Jonathan Hartman; her sister Donna Reynolds; her brother Clayton (Pat) Brooks; many nieces and nephews; and the delight of her life, her Great  Granddaughter Cecelia Ann Hartman. Arrangements and services are being entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Friends and family may gather there for visitation at 12:00PM on Thursday, July 10, 2025 with the memorial service immediately following at 1:00PM Rev. Clayton Brooks and Rev. Theodore Williams will officiate the funeral. Pallbearers are: Son-in-law Gene Hartman; Grandsons Daniel and Jonathan Hartman; Nephews, Dwight Gilpin, Oscar Ruth, Brandon Williams; with Honorary Pallbearer: Nephew David Reynolds. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, with a benediction given by Rev. Brandon Williams. If one prefers, donations can be made to Harmony Missionary Baptist Church at 2808 Derr Rd. Springfield, Ohio 45503. To share a memory of Billie Jean or leave an expression of sympathy for her family, please see the online guestbook at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





