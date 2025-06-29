Monita, William "Bear"



William "Bear" Monita, age 65, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025. Bear was born on November 22, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas. A longtime area resident, Bear believed in serving his community through volunteer work and as an employee and partner of LWC Inc. for 28 years. He made a significant impact on numerous nonprofit organizations, including serving as past board chair of the Dayton Art Institute and Sinclair Foundation, as a board member of Kettering Health Foundation and as a commissioner for Five Rivers MetroParks. Inspired by his desire to live life to the fullest, Bear retired last year in order to cultivate his interests as a passionate foodie, seasoned traveler and pickleball enthusiast. He thoroughly enjoyed these experiences and the friendships he made along the way. Bear is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbra Stonerock, as well as special cousins, aunts and uncles in San Antonio, who filled his life with love and family traditions. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Charles Monita, and uncle, David Lytle. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Five Rivers MetroParks or the Bear Monita Memorial Scholarship Fund at The Dayton Foundation (https://bit.ly/BearMonitaFund). The scholarship will benefit students in need who attend Sinclair Community College. A Celebration of Life will be held this fall. Condolences may be sent to https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



