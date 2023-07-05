Mondics, John

Mondics, Jr., John S.



John S. Mondics Jr., age 84, of Arcanum, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 30, 1938 in Dayton to the late John and Glenna Mondics Sr. He was a U.S Marine Corp Veteran; was a self-employed plumber from 1969 to 2012 serving mostly Preble and Darke County; and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Mondics; son Mike Mondics; daughter Joyce Mondics Phillips; son Greg Mondics; two grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Stephens; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Castine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gardfuneralhome.com