Monaghan, William Anthony "Bill"



Monaghan, William Anthony "Bill", 63 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025 in his home. He was born in Springfield on February 6, 1962 the son of William and Ann (Jackson) Monaghan. Bill worked for the News-Sun for many years and then for Assurant. Bill cared a great deal about the city of Springfield, he was born and raised here and in his twilight years dedicated his waking hours working towards bettering the city and helping the homeless. He was a nerd to his core, read J.R.R. Tolkien's Silmarillion cover to cover on more than one occasion, and loved to immerse himself in the world of fantasy. He leaves behind his loving family which includes, his two children, John and Kim Monaghan and Emma (Zach) Monaghan; grandson, Mack; three siblings, Debbie Sutherland, Denise (Rodney) Errett and Michael (Becky) Monaghan and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita Monaghan and brother-in-law, Tom Sutherland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday in St. Raphael Church. His family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



