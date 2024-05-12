Molt, Barbara

Molt (Brookey), Barbara Ellen



Barbara E. Brookey Molt, 89, passed away on May 7, 2024. She was a resident at StoryPoint Assisted Living at the time of her passing. Barbara was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 12, 1934, to Alvin and Rowena ("Jim") Brookey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don C. Molt, her parents, her brother, William Brookey, and sister, Martha Brookey Cloys. Barbara was an avid dog lover, especially the cocker spaniels she and Don had over the years. She loved bird-,watching and traveling in her earlier years. Barbara attended The Ohio State University where she received her teaching and master's degrees. While not as big a fan as her late husband, she was a Buckeye fan to the end. She was an elementary school teacher for Southwestern City Schools for over 30 years before retirement, and was a member of Indian Run United Methodist Church. Barbara is survived by three nieces, Diana Kirkham (Bob) of Springfield, Ohio, Nancy Swisher of Columbus, Ohio, and Becky Dillon of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 5 great-nieces and nephew, and 9 great-great nieces and nephews, and a great-great-great niece. The family also wants to thank Kalise Taylor, Barb's trusted caregiver in the last months of her life. Services will be held at the Chapel at Sunset Cemetery on May 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or share a favorite memory.



