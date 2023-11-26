Mohan, Dorothy F.



age 88, of Oakwood, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Visitation will be held 4-7PM on Thursday, November 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Mass will be held 10:30AM on Friday, December 1 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St, Dayton 45410. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



