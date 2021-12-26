MOELLERING, Edgar E.



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Ed was born on May 2, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to



Erwin T. and Clara P. (Wall) Moellering. On June 20,



1959, he married Rosemary (Wellenkamp), his loving wife of 62 years, who survives him. He is also survived by a sister, Mardy Snyder. Ed graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1968 with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent his career working in Dayton, Ohio, for the NCR Corporation and Pitney Bowes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Rupprecht. He is also survived by his two daughters Kathleen (Scott) Clark and



MaryEllen (Keith) Huelsman, his grandchildren Ashley,



Michael, Brianna, Jocelyn and Jacob, and great-grandchildren Chiara and Addison. Visitation is Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 12:00-1:00PM at the Tobias Funeral Home – Kettering Chapel, with funeral service at 1:00PM. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries or Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Moellering Family.

