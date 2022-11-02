Moeller, Virginia

MOELLER (Hein), Virginia R. "Ginny"



94 of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Ginny was born on December 1, 1927, in Montezuma, OH, to the late Regina (Heitkamp) and Ferd Hein Sr. Ginny began working in her father's restaurant before meeting and marrying her devoted husband, Ott Moeller, who loved her dearly. Ginny and Ott moved to Vandalia where she worked at Lively's Clothing Store for over 25 years while raising their family. She was an active member of St. Christopher's Parish where she took pleasure in volunteering her time and was the President of the Alter-Rosary Society. Ginny also enjoyed reading, bowling, taking long walks in the evenings, card club with her girlfriends, and traveling with Ott to sunny Sarasota, Florida where they spent many winters together. Aside from her various interests, Ginny was a wonderful listener, very generous, thoughtful and had a keen eye for detail and decorating. She was very close to her siblings with whom she adored spending time with, in addition to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ginny is survived by her 3 children: daughter Connie and Leo Schaaf, son, Randall Moeller, and daughter, Vicki and Bill Keaton; 8 grandchildren, Nicholas and Shana Schaaf, Phillip Keaton, Sherry Schaaf, Christopher Keaton, Julie (Schaaf) Ford, Melissa (Moeller) and Knox Brand, Allison (Moeller) and Wes Wright; 6 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Bailey, Trey, Myles, Autumn and Liliana; siblings, Bert Everman, Dora Hollingsworth, Lucy Geise, J.R. Hein, and Ron and Marcia Hein; in-laws, Evelyn Moeller and Marjorie Moeller. Preceded in death by husband Ott Moeller; sibling Lavern Hein; brothers-in-law Red Everman, Jim Geise, Phil Hollingsworth, Earl Moeller, David Moeller, and Joseph Moeller, brother-in-law Paul and Rosemary Moeller, sister-in-law Ruth and Stan Kremer, sister-in-law Pat Hein. The family will greet friends from 10:30AM-12PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Christopher Parish 435 E. National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377. Mass following directly at 12PM. Interment to follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice or a charity of your choice in Ginny's memory.

