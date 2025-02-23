Moeller, James Herbert



Moeller, James H. "Jim", 87, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Oakwood Village. Jim was born on February 8, 1937 in New Weston, Ohio, the son of Daniel and Henrietta (Stammen) Moeller. He was the owner and operator of Moeller Music Centers for over 35 years and was a dedicated member of St. Bernard Church. In addition to Moeller Music Centers, Jim was a High School Band Director, a Catholic School Principal and founder of several charities/ministries. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed music and sports. Survivors include four children, Marvin (Susan) Moeller, Lisa Moeller, Jim (Suzy) Moeller and Jeff (Ann) Moeller; son-in-law, Tim Travis; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Joann Eilerman and Mary Lou Eilerman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther, in 2017; a daughter, Maureen Travis; and five siblings, Andrew, Jerome, Thomas, Algar and Susan Unrast. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 10:00am to 11:45am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00pm at St. Bernard Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to St. Bernard Church in Springfield, OH.



