Mobley, David Henry



age 65 of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 at his home in Tennessee after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 30, 1958 to the late Clayton and Mary (Marshall) Mobley in Coshocton, Ohio. David graduated from Wayne High School and went on to proudly own DM Electrical Services for over 30 years. When he wasn't working, David was an avid reader, loved to travel and enjoyed playing poker and euchre, along with other hobbies. He was active in the Nazarene church for many years, which is where he met Linda, his wife and best friend of over 33 years. Being drawn to warmer weather, the mountain scenery, and the idea of a slower paced life on a lake, he moved to Tennessee, where it's a surprise to no one that instead of slowing down, he continued to work as an electrical contractor, helped create a new business and lived life at 100 miles per hour. Although David's life was marked by his dedication and commitment to his work, his greatest love was for his family. Above all else, he was a devoted husband and was happiest spending time at home with Linda by his side. David is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda and step-daughter, Jennifer Wynkoop. He is survived by step-daughter, Jessica (Brad) Dyer and their children, Juliana and Landry; son-in-law, Jason Wynkoop and his children Lacey, Brittney, Elaina, and Michael; brother, Richard (Terry) Mobley; sisters, Judy (Bill) Groves and Donna (Mike) Southern; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, dear friends, and a company of dedicated employees. A memorial service will be held at 3:30pm on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Family will greet friends after the service until 6pm. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



