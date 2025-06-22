Moberly, Mary

2 hours ago
Moberly (Wheeler), Mary Ellen

Mary Ellen (Wheeler) Moberly , 89, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

A funeral will be held at the Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church, on St. Rt. 50, on Sat., June 28, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers Mary asked that you give to a needy family or a family charity. Or you can send/give flowers to someone you love for them to enjoy. Family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Dayton for their loving care.

