MITCHNER, Bonnie



Age 83, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Village at the Green Nursing Home in Beavercreek. She was born in Lima, OH, on November 30, 1940, the daughter of James W. and Dolores L. Brentlinger. She is survived by her husband, Joseph L. Mitchner, whom she married on June 29, 1985, at Central Christian Church in Kettering, and her sister, Connie (John) Fezell. Bonnie was a devoted mother and wife, with 6 children and 9 grandchildren. She was a proud member of Hillside Chapel Church where she enjoyed mission trips, Bible study, and volunteering in the kitchen. She was happiest when surrounded by family or playing cards with loved ones. Additional survivors include her six children: Dr. Craig McElderry, Tim (Michelle) McElderry, Jill Eisenhart, Laura (Todd) Lincoln, Lydia (Tony) Quach, James Mitchner; nine grandchildren: Dr. Brenna McElderry, Ashlyn (Joseph) Lupinski, Cameron Saavedra, Renee Saavedra, Alex Saavedra, Nate Lincoln, Reece (Alexis) Lincoln, Tristan Quach, and Zachary Quach. Visitation will from 12:30-1:30 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Hillside Chapel Church, 3515 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, OH. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30. Burial to follow at New Burlington Cemetery, Clinton County. Flowers and memorials can be sent to Hillside Chapel Church. To share a memory of Bonnie or leave a special message for her family, please visit



