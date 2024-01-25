Mitchell, Thomas E.

Mitchell, Dr. Thomas E.



Dr. Thomas E Mitchell born September 1, 1944, in Greenville, Ohio. Born to the late Paul Mitchell and Margaret "Bonnie" (Turrell) Mitchell. Tom passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Miami County, Ohio, on January 18, 2024, at age 79.



Tom was a 1962 graduate of Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City, Ohio. He went on to study at Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis, Indiana. He obtained his doctorate and became one of the first licensed Chiropractors in Ohio. He was in practice for over 50 years.



Tom's two loves in this life were his family and being a chiropractor. He enjoyed fishing at Indian Lake, as well as St. Mary's. He had a love of cars. Tom had a love for all animals. Tom was a member of Gideon's International, Human Society, and many other philanthropic groups.



Tom is survived by his ex-wife Lois Bertsch of Wapakoneta, son Jason (Christie Kupitz) Mitchell of Tipp City and sister Beckie (Mark) Poston of Troy.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, on January 27, 2024, from 2:00  5:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Thomas' memory.



On-line memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



