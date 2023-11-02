Mitchell, Dorothy J.



age 74, passed away on October 26, 2023. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11 AM, Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bold Believers Church Of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.



(H.H. Roberts Mortuary)



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral