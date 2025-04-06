Mitchell (Maddox), Brenda



Brenda Frances Mitchell, age 74, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2025. She was born in Berkeley, California, on October 13, 1949, daughter of the late Mary Kathryn (Sayna) and Fredrick D. Maddox. Brenda and her husband Ransford "Rans", made their home in Germantown Ohio in 1985, where Brenda worked as a travel agent until she retired early and started a home daycare. This became one of her biggest joys as she called them all her babies and stayed connected to each of them as they grew into adults attending graduations and weddings. She formed lasting friendships with their parents, especially Debbie and Jon Slater who cared for Brenda like their mother. Brenda was a member of Community Harvest Church ~ she loved her church and community, where she would volunteer in the children's ministry and the annual live nativity event. Brenda demonstrated the true meaning of "church" both inside and outside the building. Her love of Jesus shined through her and all who knew her were blessed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Ransford L. Mitchell. Brenda is survived by her children, Stephanie L. (Luis) Mitchell  Torres, and Ransford L. (Pattie) Mitchell II; her brother Fredrick (Debbie) Maddox; her, sister Judy Brannan ~ and children David and Butch; her brother- in-law Rex (Sue) Mitchell; and her sister-in-law Pam (Ron) Mitchell. A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, with Pastor Allen Miller officiating. Dalton Funeral Home Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



