MITCHELL, Alvera

Obituaries
MITCHELL, Alvera Jean

Age 90, died peacefully at The Woodlands of Hamilton on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her daughter Amy, her parents Robert and Viola Scheben, her sister Betty McCoy. She is survived by 3 nephews, 2 nieces, 6 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces and 18 great-great-nephews and nieces. Alvera lived in Evanston, Illinois, and worked for Evanston Hospital before retiring to Hamilton. It was Alvera's request that there be no funeral and she

donated her body to the University of Cincinnati.

