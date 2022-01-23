MITCH, Phyllis

MITCH (Mann), Phyllis A.



Phyllis A. (Mann) Mitch, 88, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Monday,



January 17, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Archie and Marjorie (Hursh) Agle. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Mark) White; sons, George, Jr. (Mary) Mann and Gary (Crystal) Mann;



son-in-law, David Tyree; step-daughters, Susan Hamilton and Joan McEnaney; step-son, Scott Mitch; 12 grandchildren, Chris (Niki), Amanda, Greg (Jessica), Holly (JR), Seth (Betsy), David (Huma), Andy (Angie), Jimmy, Kelli, Jason, Jake and Josh; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her four-legged "fuzzy wuzzy" companion, Reggie. She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Mann, Sr. and Floyd Mitch; and daughter, Margie Tyree. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wooded Glen for their kind and compassionate care. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Service will begin at 1p.m. with Lee Simpson officiating. She will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in memory of Phyllis to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be expressed to her



