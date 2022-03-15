MITCH, Mary FERRYMAN

FERRYMAN MITCH,



Mary Ann "Nan"



Age 65, of Springfield, passed away on March 12, 2022. She was born to Russ and Aggie (Gaffney) Ferryman on June 29, 1956. Nan was blessed to live a full and interesting life, including 30 years of writing and



performing music with some



incredible area musicians. Her hobbies included crafts of



every kind. She is survived by the love of her life, Steve Mitch; children, Jesse, Adrian (Heather), Megan (Davy) and Caleb; beloved grandchildren, Robby, Gage, Christian, Davey, Jessah, Abby Llona, Camryn, Destiny and Kason; father-in-law, Dale Mitch; brothers-in-law, Dan (Peggy) Mitch and Kenny (Martha) Mitch; numerous



nieces, nephews and cousins, along with her best friend of more than 50 years, Maria Dellapina. Nan and her family would like to extend a special thank you to The James Cancer Center, Twist Inc. of Jamestown and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11 am – 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Nan's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Live-streaming will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers,



memorial gifts may be made in Nan's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



