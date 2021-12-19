MITCH, Anna

MITCH (Cheeseman),



Anna Mae



92, of Springfield passed on to Heaven on December 15, 2021. Anna Mae was born in London, Ohio, on January 26, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Maude Cheeseman. She was a 1946 graduate of Catawba High School. Beloved wife of Dale Mitch for 71 glorious years. She was a life-long member of the United Church of South Vienna where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, was a cub scout leader, and was a fire dispatcher for Harmony Township. Anna Mae enjoyed spending 40 winters in Estero, Florida. She was one of ten children, Steve, Donna, Gretta, Joe, Stub, Donald, Ronald, John, and Sheldon. Anna Mae was the mother of three sons, Kenneth (Martha), Daniel (Peggy), and Steve (Nan) and had 4 grandchildren, Tara (Chris) Slagle, Amanda (Jeff) Tolle, Kristie (Jerren) Ogden, and Joe (Lyndsey) Mitch and 13 great-grandchildren, Tristan, Tanner, and Talen Slagle, Gavin, Boggan and Addison Tolle, Landon, Cameron, Summer, Sophie Pencil, Kayla Ogden, Carter and Mason Mitch. Services will be held at the United Church of South Vienna on Tuesday, December 21st at 11am with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Live-streaming of the service will be available at 11 am from the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ohio's Hospice, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. You may express condolences to the family at



