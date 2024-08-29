Miske, Thomas J.



Thomas J. Miske (Tom), a devoted husband, father, grandfather, community leader and friend peacefully passed away on August 23, 2024 at the age of 85. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 24, 1938 to the late Mary and Joseph Miske and was also preceded in death by his older brother, Bill Miske.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jae Miske, three children and their spouses: Carolyn and Kent Falknor, Eric and Pam Miske, and Laura and Nate Bean, seven grandchildren: Madeline and Abbey Falknor, Emily, Megan, and Katy Miske, and Jacob and Max Bean, and a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Sherri Miske. Tom loved his family dearly, his children and grandchildren and especially his beloved wife.



Tom grew up in Chicago where he attended Palmer Grade School and Amundsen High School. He spent many hours on the golf course growing up as a caddy at the Bryn Mawr Country Club. He served in the Navy Reserves while stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. After receiving an Evans Scholarship from the WGA, he attended University of Wisconsin and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. Tom remained a huge Wisconsin Badger fan throughout his life and generous supporter of the Evan Scholarship program. After graduation, Tom went to work for the Trane Company in Madison, Wisconsin as a Sales Engineer. In the early 1970s, he transferred to the Cincinnati office and, soon after, moved to Dayton to run DesignAire Trane Air Conditioning. By 1982, he had purchased the company and changed the name to Environmental Engineering Systems (DBA EES Facility Services). Tom was a respected business owner and employer in the Dayton community until he retired in 2015.



Tom was a very dedicated supporter of many nonprofits in the Dayton community. He was a founding member of the Northridge Optimists, a longtime member of Old North Dayton Business Association. He was active in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program and received the Distinguished Service to his Community "Man of the Year" award presented by the Presidents Club Dayton in 1998. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering and later St Leonards in Centerville. Tom loved the game of golf with many friendships along the way and was a long time member of Sugar Valley Country Club.



Donations in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to some of his favorite charitable organizations: St. Vincent de Paul, a local Food Bank or the Evan's Scholars program.



A Celebration of Life will be held At Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440, Saturday, October 5, 2024 4:00-7:00. Service will begin at 4:00. Condolences for the family may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



