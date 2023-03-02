MIRACLE, Paul Douglas



69, passed away after a valiant battle with ALS on February 27th, 2023. He was a devoted husband, the iconic Chef Paul, and a loving Grandpa and Pop Pop.



Born June 21st, 1953, in Dayton, OH, and a Miamisburg High School Alum, he spent over 45 years as an executive chef and enjoyed camping, fishing, the Cincinnati Bengals and playing with his grandbabies. After his diagnosis of ALS in December 2019, Paul became an active and public advocate for ALS, including raising awareness and funds during his journey for the Bengals Road to the Superbowl in 2021-2022 and the Annual Chef Paul Food Truck Rally. Preceded in death by parents John and Barbara Miracle, siblings Johnny, and David. Survived by his devoted spouse of 36 years, Barbara, as well as siblings Mike, Barbara (Pyne), and children Sarah (Derrick Lynch), Angela, Charles Brough, and Johnna Brough (Andrew Munger), as well as 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 3:00PM-6:00PM at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S Alex Rd, West Carrollton, OH 45449. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations in his name for the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio, https://www.als.org/central-southern-ohio.

