MINTON, Donald K.



Donald K. Minton, 60, of Medway, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. He was born May 30, 1961, in Dayton, the son of the late Robert, Sr. and Marie Minton. Don was a Bethel Township Trustee, his contributions to his community were invaluable and he will be dearly missed. He was a devoted father and papaw. Don is survived by his daughters Alexis and Abigail Minton; sister Rose Minton; granddaughter Layla Swigart; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Joe Minton and Robert Minton, Jr.; and sister Patricia Minton. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 4pm-6pm with a service to honor Don beginning at 6:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



