MINOR, Farley Renick Farley Renick Minor died unexpectedly on August 12, 2020, in Fairborn, Ohio at the age of 42. Farley is survived by his mother, Janey Farley Ruminski, step-father, Henry Ruminski, sister and brother-in-law, Jan-Marie and J.D. Bales, nephew, Henry Bales, all of Beavercreek, Ohio. Also surviving are his aunts, Barbara (Ed) Kubiszak of Valparaiso, Indiana, Beth (David) Stradinger of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Kathy (Butch) Brown of Wheeling, West Virginia; cousins, Stephanie (Tim) Dawson, Tiffany Sell, Kyle Brown, Rick (Kelly) Brown, Eddie Kubiszak, Robert Kubiszak, Ann Marie (Jerry) Rode, Mary (Phil) Rushton, Jason (Stephanie) Nash, and Martine (Shaw) Williams, and his best friend, Paul Shearer of Wheeling, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Rennie Minor of Martins Ferry, Ohio, grandparents, Bob and Janet Farley, Beanie and Vi Minor, and aunt, Glenna Sell. Farley was born on August 12, 1978, in Wheeling, West Virginia, and graduated from Wheeling Park High School. He worked in the hospitality industry as a night auditor for many years, currently at the Hilton Garden Inn of Beavercreek. Farley was an avid drummer and was a member of several bands in the Ohio Valley. He was a funny and caring individual who loved spending time with his nephew, Henry. He was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed movies, television, video games, professional wrestling and American history. Farley will be remembered as a kind and helpful friend by all who loved him. A memorial of life will be scheduled by the family and held at a later date in Wheeling, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Wheeling Health Right, 61 29TH St., Wheeling, WV 26003. Condolences can be sent to the family.

