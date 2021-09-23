MINOR, Dorothy L.



Dorothy L. Minor, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg, Ave. Visitation will be 9:30am until time of service which will be at 11:00am.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

