MINNIX, Madonna L.



Age 73 of Centerville, OH, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Donna was born in Dayton, OH, on January 8, 1949. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Phyllis Miller, sister Pam Lauterbach and brother-in-law, Tom Lauterbach. Donna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry, son David (Tina) Minnix, daughter Dawn Minnix, sisters Jackie (Rick) Weber, Mary Jo (Mark) Meek, granddaughters Courtney (Pat) Norris, Angie (Travis) Johnson, Caitlin (Alex) Wolodkiewicz, Bethany Howard, Kim Minnix and 6 great-grandchildren. Donna loved dancing, watching old movies, playing marbles and creating unforgettable memories with her grandchildren. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be missed immensely. The viewing will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Westbrock Funeral home on Bigger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Friday, September 30, at Ascension Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton for their outstanding care.

