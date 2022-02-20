MINNIELLI, Louis "Louie"



Age 85, of Fairfield, passed away at Mercy Fairfield Hospital on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Louis was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 6, 1936, to the late Samuel and Theresa (Landi) Minnielli. Louis proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, Louis returned home to Hamilton and founded his own electrical contracting company, Minnielli Electric. He was well known in the local community for his kindness, generosity, optimism and rich sense of



humor. His personality would light up a room and hearing, "Hey, there's Louie!" would always lift anybody's spirits. With Louis, the glass was always half full and the punchline would always make you laugh. If he wasn't socializing with his friends or spending time with the grandchildren, you could probably find him driving a Titleist onto the green. As with any good electrician and great man, the world is a brighter place because of him. Louis will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lisa Schwarz; his son, Steven Minnielli; his grandchildren, Sonny Schwarz, Rachel Schwarz, Morgan Minnielli, and Zachery Schwarz; his sister, Carmela "Snook" Nichting, his sister-in-law, Pauline Minnielli; as well as many extended



family members and close friends that are too numerous by name. Louis was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Toni (Luke) Chaney, Louise (Gene) Schroer, and Bill Minnielli; and his brother-in-law, Ray Nichting. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mercy Health Foundation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on



Monday, February 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Michael Pucke officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. www.browndawsonflick.com.

