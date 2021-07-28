MINNICH, Thomas Porter



Thomas Porter Minnich, age 78, passed away surrounded by his family at Mercy Health Springfield Regional Hospital on



July 24, 2021.



Tom was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 14, 1942. He graduated from Driver High School of Winchester, Indiana in 1960. He served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1963 at a SAC base in Idaho.



Tom had lived most of his life in Springfield, attended Maiden Lane Church of God and volunteered with the Clark County Election Board.



Tom was preceded in death by his mother, MaryAnna Minnich in 2003 and his brother, Miles Minnich in 2017.



Tom is survived by his wife, Linda Donley Minnich. Their Fifty-Five wedding anniversary would have been August 7, 2021. He is also survived by his son, Todd Minnich and his fiancée, Shannon Doyle. Tom's survivors include his sister, Electa (Minnich) Berk of Richmond, Indiana and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephew.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Male Breast Cancer Awareness programs or a charity of donor's choice.



Tom's funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1st in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday until the time of service. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the



family at www.littletonandrue.com.



