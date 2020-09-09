MINK, Mary A. Mary A. Mink, age 94, of Lewisburg, TN, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born in Harlan County, KY, to the late George L. and Senora Wilson Spurlock. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Arlis Mink; and siblings, Robert Spurlock and Dee Short. Mrs. Mink was a member of Westwood Baptist Church. Mrs. Mink is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Mark) Loomis and Donna (Tom) Gabbard; siblings, Ted Spurlock, Bill Spurlock, Charles Spurlock, Roger Spurlock, and Brenda Moore; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Mink's memory to Grace Baptist Fellowship, 724 John Lunn Rd., Lewisburg, TN 37091, or Westwood Baptist Church, 1320 Brinkley Rd., Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 893-5151. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

