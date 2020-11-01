MINIARD, Catherine

MINIARD (Roselle),



Catherine



Age 58, born on September 29, 1962, passed away at her mother's home on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was the daughter of Harold and Shirley (Tate) Roselle.



She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Roselle; niece, Stephanie Roselle; and brother, Raymond Roselle.



She is survived by her mother, Shirley Roselle; son, Daryl, Jr. (Billy Jo) Miniard; brother, Steve Roselle (granddaughter, Lexi); sister, Sue Roselle (nieces, Kari (Mike), Kelly (Doug), and Cora); aunt, Mary Roepken; uncle, Jerry Roselle; and also many cousins and friends. Catherine has a best friend, Barb Cope and especially loved Barb's grandkids, Paxton and Triston. She especially loved a grand-niece, Lexi, when she was little.



Catherine worked for 42 years in nursing. She worked at Sienna Woods at 15 years old, Kingston for 20 years, and St.



Joseph. She graduated from Chaminade Julienne in 1980.



Everyone who touched Cathy was loved by everyone very much. She loved especially baking her son's cake with cream cheese icing.



A viewing will take place from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Kettering chapel. A funeral service will be officiated by Chaplin Billy Jo Miniard and Pastor John Corcoran at 6:00 pm. Mass will take place at St. Henry Catholic Church at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

