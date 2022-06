MINEHART, John



June 20, 1926 - June 14, 2022



Middletown — John was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to



parents John and Mary Minehart. John graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy and served in World War II in the Army Air Corp. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Civil Engineering degree. John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dale, and children Rhonda, Jill (Sam), Matt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.