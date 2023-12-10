Minehart, Dale



Dale Minehart, 93, died peacefully on December 4, 2023. She was born February 12, 1930 in Greenup County, Kentucky to parents, Earl and Laura (Ash) Stephens.



Dale attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Miami University. She was an educator in the Monroe/Middletown school district for 35 years, most time spent as the kindergarten teacher at Monroe Elementary. During her career she was honored with "Teacher of the Year" and she loved giving her little students a positive start in their education and life skills. After retiring from public schools, she worked as an assistant teacher at Middletown Christian Preschool for 9 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Middletown.



Dale is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Robert Minehart; brother, Earl Stephens Jr., and daughter, Diane Jill Castle (Sam). Remaining family include daughter, Rhonda L. Walton, son, John Matthew Minehart; grandchildren, Stephen Eric Walton (Cathy) , Adam Brent Castle (Jeanette), Taylor Matthew Minehart (Rachel), Seth Jacob Minehart, Brian Castle; 7 great grandchildren; niece, Arlene Boldman (Charles); nephew, Earl D. Stephens (Peggy).



The family wishes to thank the many special friends and care workers who have offered their care, concern, comfort and especially prayers. Private arrangements. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



