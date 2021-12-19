Hamburger icon
MILWARD, Patricia

MILWARD, Patricia Mae

Age 90, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021, at Danbury of Huber Heights. Born on October 29, 1931, to the late Margaret (Armstrong) and Ralph Amend in Dayton, Ohio. Patricia was a Bookkeeper at Budco Electronics for 17 years, then she worked as a Secretary for Dr. Chunduri's office for numerous years before retiring. Patricia enjoyed bowling in many leagues and golfing with friends. She loved being on the water, whether that be on a lake or on a cruise ship. Patricia took pride in looking nice; she never left the house without lipstick and a pair of earrings! Most importantly she loved her dogs, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son: Douglas (Gina Finney) Brooks, daughter: Denise (Jack) Campbell, grandsons: Austin (Lauren Payton) Campbell, Lucas (Sarah) Brooks, great-granddaughter: Lucy Brooks, special friends: Mary (Jerry) Goettemoeller, Betty Treadway, along with numerous other relatives and friends who will cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her

husband: John Milward, Mack Pennington, Charles Brooks, and brother: Howard Amend. A Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:00 am until the time of services. Burial will take place at 1:00 pm at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Day City Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

