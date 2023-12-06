Mills, Sr., Kenneth



83, went home to be with Jesus on December 2, 2023. Kenneth was born September 27, 1940 to Lula (Bowling) Mills and Haskel Mills, Sr., in Harlan County, Kentucky. Kenneth married the love of his life, Bonnie Sue Hopkins, on January 16, 1957. They owned and operated Mills Tri-County Moving & Storage from the early 70's until his retirement. Kenneth was saved in March of 1974. He shared his love of the Word of God to so many people, impacting many lives. He was called into the prison ministry and pastored The Family Church for 13 years. Kenneth also attended Hamilton Christian Center for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bonnie Mills; 4 daughters, Penny (Kevin) Duncan, Jenny (Timothy) Reed, Honey Sue Tanner (Anthony Clark), Missy (Scott) Addis; 14 grandchildren, Shaun Kidd, Anna Duncan, Rebekah Duncan, Christy (Zebadiah) Brockman, Danielle (Joseph Roberson) Reed, Casey (Ashley) Caudill, Justin Tanner (Amanda Sandlin), Courtney (Tyler) Baldwin, Kirsten Mills (Sam Bertsch), Abby Mills, Ciera Ollis, Dillon Mills, Emily Mills, Macy Mills; 16 great Grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bobby (Wanda) Mills, Earl (Myrtle) Mills; 4 sisters, Hazel Marie Walker (Mills), Joyce (Dick) Willis, Merrill (Everett) Hibbard, Effie (Ben Racoma) Mills. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Lula Mills; 3 sons, Timothy Mills, Kenneth Mills, Jr., Dennis Mills; 2 brothers, Homer Mills, Haskel Mills, Jr. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is serving the family. Visitation will be held Friday, December 8, 2023 at Hamilton Christian Center, located at 1940 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013, 10:00am until the time of his funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Curtus Moak, Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan and Pastor Bobby Mills officiating, burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



