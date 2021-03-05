MILLS, Jr., Donald A.



Age 78, passed away on February 28, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon (nee Garver). Loving father of Rebecca (Martin) Ross, and Michael (Sherry) Mills. Adoring grandfather of Amber (Hisham) Morningstar, Michelle (Dave) Burrell, Justin Mills, and Kayla Mills and great-grandfather of Ethan Burrell, Addison Morningstar, Kailynn Brubaker, Parker Morningstar and Christian Burrell. Also survived by two sisters, Terri Mann and Mary Scott and a brother, Michael Mills. Preceded in death by his parents,



Marianne and Donald Mills, Sr., and two brothers, James Mills and Jerry Mills. Donald retired from Fernald Feed Materials Production Center where he was a mechanic and also worked for the Fernald Fire Department. He was so excited when he became a Firefighter. His passion in life was his family and working on cars. He also enjoyed woodworking and home improvements. Donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive #402, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Online condolences to



