Millhouse, Nancy Jane Bush



On June 20, 2025, Nancy Jane Bush Millhouse, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 88 into the loving arms of her Savior. Born March 19, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Fred and Florence Bush, Nancy earned a degree in Elementary Education from Miami University (Ohio) in 1959. That same year, she married Jerome Rudy Millhouse, and together they raised four children: Anne, Richard, John, and Michael. Nancy later became a licensed Special Education teacher, serving for 17 years in Dayton, Ohio. A devoted volunteer, she was active in organizations such as the Girl Scouts, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and her local church. She served with quiet strength, deep faith, and patriotic devotion. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jerome; her four children and their spouses; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; her sister, Susan; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and son-in-law. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, Beavercreek, Ohio Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Hope Rising Pregnancy Center where Nancy wasa volunteer. https://hoperising.org/kettering/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com