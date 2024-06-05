Miller, Wava E.



Wava E. Miller, 87, of New Carlisle, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2024. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 3-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10:00am at Donnels Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 3565 N. Hampton Rd., Springfield, OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





