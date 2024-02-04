Miller (O'Hare), Sheila M.



74, of Dayton, Ohio passed away after a lengthy and hard fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. She passed away at home, with her husband by her side, on January 30, 2024. She was born on January 14, 1950 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Larry and Eleanor O'Hare. She spent most of her high school years at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she made several life long friends. She graduated from St Mary of the Woods High School in Indianapolis in 1968. She then graduated from the University of Dayton in 1972 where she developed her lifelong love of theater. After graduating, she began teaching Broadcasting Arts at Stebbins High School, where she met her husband, Gary. Sheila was very active in the Dayton Theater Guild and is best known for her role as Veronica in the local Cassano's "two timer" commercial. She continued her love of acting by becoming a theater instructor at UD, where she taught countless students her dramatic ways. Sheila's greatest pride was her family. She was married to her husband Gary for nearly fifty years. She is survived by her two daughters Kimberly (Greg) Ulrich of Springboro and Molly Miller of Columbus; her grandchildren Ellie and Braeden Ulrich; her brothers Dr. Michael (Lucy) O'Hare of Centerville and Tim (Carla)O'Hare of Florida along with her loving O'Hare and Miller family members, many dear friends and her precious Finnegan. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Stevie O'Hare, her dear sister-in-law Patsy O'Hare and her nephew Marc Miller. Sheila was best known by those who love her for being beautiful, vibrant, and witty. She was proud of her Irish Heritage and the best G.G to Braeden and Ellie. She will be missed by all who love her but we know she is dancing and rejoicing with the angels in heaven. The family will receive friends 12 noon Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. Fr. Dan O'Hare, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheila's memory to The Michael J. Fox foundation or Day City Hospice. We are forever grateful to Lavender Homecare and Day City Hospice for the care they gave Sheila through her battle. We are especially thankful for earthly angels Leanna, Andrea, and nurse Mary. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



