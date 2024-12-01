Miller, Russell Vann Sr.



Russell Vann Miller Sr., a beloved figure in his community and a cherished family member, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2024, at the age of 87. Born on February 13, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, lived a life marked by his unwavering faith and deep commitment to his family. Throughout his career, Russell was known for his diverse roles, including his significant work as a concrete truck driver and maintenance worker at Friendship Village. He also served as a driver at Dayton International Airport, dedicating countless hours to his professional endeavors. Russell's work ethic and reliability were traits that earned him respect from colleagues and friends alike. Russell served proudly in the Army as a tank driver, a testament to his dedication to duty and service to his country. His military experience instilled in him values that carried through to all aspects of his life. A private person, Russell found solace and joy in many hobbies and interests. He was an avid reader, with a particular fondness for history and reading his Bible. His love for trains and train sets reflected an enduring fascination that he enjoyed sharing. Russell appreciated the simplicity of life, often being found on peaceful walks in the woods or listening to bluegrass music. He also had a keen interest in movies, especially those that depicted the events of World War II. Russell will be dearly missed by his family, including his sons, Russell Miller Jr. (Kay) and John Miller, along with his grandchildren, Logan Vann Miller and Cassie Brooke Miller. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will forever hold his memory close to their hearts. Russell was preceded in death by his father, William Ernest Miller; his mother, Johnnie Mae Miller (Vann); and his brothers, Ernest Isaac Miller and Jerry Miller. Though they are no longer with us, their memories will continue to live on through those who loved and respected them. Visitation will be held from 11:30am to 12:30pm on December 12, 2024, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, with a service starting at 12:30pm. A graveside service will take place at Dayton National Cemetery at 2:00pm with military honors. In celebrating the life of Russell Vann Miller Sr., we honor a man whose faith, service, and commitment to his family have left an indelible mark on all who knew him. To share a memory of Russell or to leave a special message for his family, please see our Guest Book below.



