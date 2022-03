BRACKNEY, Ruby Jean and



MILLER (Brackney), Debra Jean



Age 85 passed away December 13, 2021.



Age 66 passed away January 6, 2022.



A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the lives of Mother and Daughter will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.