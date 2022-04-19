Miller, Rosella

MILLER (Lehman), Rosella A. "Rosie"



Born April 9, 1928, died on April 13, 2022, at the age of 94. Rosie is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Clif; daughters Karen (Benny) Spitler and Lynn (Terry) O'Brien; grandchildren David (Michelle) Klimowicz, Kristen (Jake) Thuney, Kelly (Bobby) Wildermuth, Megan O'Brien and great-grandchildren Gryffin, Theo and Hazel. Preceded in death by two stillborns; brothers Joseph Lehman and William Lehman and sister Loretta (Lehman) Link. Rosie graduated from



Julienne in 1946, was an original member of the Dayton Ski Club, Charter member and Eucharistic Minister of Saint Charles Borromeo Church and forced to retire from Standard Register when she was six months pregnant. Rosie enjoyed sports such as tennis, golf and skiing, liked to play bridge and was an avid UD Flyers basketball fan. She volunteered for over 40 years at the Kettering Medical Center. Rosie has donated her body to the Wright State University School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. Memorial Services will be Friday, April 22nd at Saint Charles Borromeo Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, with Mass at 10:30 am. The mass will be streamed at stcharles-kettering.org. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of Dayton may be made.

