Miller, Robert "Bob"



Robert A. (Bob) Miller, age 81, of Cincinnati, was called home on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was the eldest of six children born to Albert A. and Betty E. (Drake) Miller in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 16, 1942. On February 13, 1993 he married Judith A. Asher who survives in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children, daughter Lori (Jeff) Dawson of Mt. Holly, N.C. and sons Mark (Michelle) Miller of Okeana, Tony (Karen) Browning of Lawrenceburg, Ky., and Ronald Browning of Reading; five grandchildren Christian Atkinson, Dylan Miller, Dalton Miller, Shelby Miller, and Josh Browning. He will also be fondly remembered by his siblings Larry Miller, Neal Miller, Jerry Miller, and Donna Schuler. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Miracle. Bob founded R.A. Miller Construction Company in 1975 and his strong work ethic is what developed the company into a reputable business. Robert was a member of the Oxford Masonic Lodge #67 F&AM. The Funeral Service will be held at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio on Monday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with Masonic service at 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.

