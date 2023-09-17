Miller, Reva

Miller (Gentry), Reva



Reva (Gentry) Miller, age 98 of Dayton passed away on September 11, 2023. She was born December 17, 1924 in Middletown, OH. Reva was a member of the Maryland Ave. Church of the Nazarene and Parkview Nazarene Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Reva was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ernest I. Miller; parents Zelpha and Porter Gentry; daughter Janet Sue; two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her son Ronald (Chun) Miller; daughter Barbara (Michael) Phares; three grandchildren Michael (Angie) Phares, Michelle Miller, and Donald Miller; three great-grandchildren Amy, Morgan and Tyler; and one great-great grandson Ayden. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 19th 12-1pm, with the service to begin at 1pm, all at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Interment will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Day City Hospice, www.daycityhospice.com. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



