MILLER, Nita Marie



62, of Springfield, passed away January 9, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born March 28, 1960, in Springfield, the daughter of Paul and Sandra (Propst) Wallace. Nita had attended the Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved grandkids. Survivors include her husband, Anthony Miller; two daughters, Tabitha (Michael) Robinson and Joanie; grandchildren, Jasmine, Sebastian, McKenzie and Tyler; one brother, Steven (Selina) Knowles; aunts and uncle, Cecelia Fain, Bill Propst, Rosemary Mercer and Karen Parsons; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Sarah Miller and Dustin Taylor; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM, Saturday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

