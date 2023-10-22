Miller, Margaret

Miller (nee Spohr), Margaret



89 years old, passed from this mortal life to eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 1, 2023. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and retired from NCR Corporation after 24 years of service. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Lenny (pictured), in March 2004, and daughter Karen in 1974. She is survived by daughter Kimberly Caldwell (Roger); foster daughter Paula Brown (Dale). She also leaves four loving grandchildren - Curtis and Keri Ann (Caldwell), David and Elizabeth (Brown). Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering on November 11th with Dr. Dale Evans officiating. Friends may call at the Funeral Home prior to the service from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may donate gifts elsewhere in honor of Margaret Miller. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/