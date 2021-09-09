MILLER, Louise

MILLER (Keifer),



Louise Geraldine



Passed away on September 4, 2021, in Arcadia, Florida. She was born September 3, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of



Calvin Dale and Clara Myrtle (Helmick) Keifer, who preceded her in death. She was also



preceded in death by her first husband, Carl E Riley, in 1966, her second husband, Anthony J. Miller, in 2015, her daughter, Linda J. (Riley) Brankamp, in 2000, and her grandson, John E. Brankamp, in 1998, as well as all six of her siblings.



Louise enjoyed visiting with her neighbors in Punta Gorda, Florida, as well as reading, painting, doing jigsaw puzzles, and working on her family history. She was a very positive person, was a joy to be around, and will be missed by all who knew her.



Louise leaves two sons: Larry E. (Nancy) Riley of Taylors, SC, and James C. (Sharon) Miller, of Centerville, OH; one daughter: Nancy K. (David) See, of Port Charlotte, FL; nine grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held in the Spring at the Dayton National Cemetery, in Dayton, Ohio, where her cremains will be buried with her husband, Anthony, and her dog, Tipper.



Donations may be made in her memory to the Arcadia Hospice House in Arcadia, Florida.

