Miller, Larry R. 81, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Larry was born May 19, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Clarabelle (Cultice) Miller. He was employed as a Draftsman for Delphi Automotive and was a member of First Christian Church. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed golfing and traveling. He also volunteered at Springfield Regional Medical Center for many years. Survivors include his wife of 59 years. Marcia (Newcomb) Miller; one daughter, Michelle Garrett; two grandchildren, Madalynn (fiancé, Trevor) Garrett and Grace (boyfriend, Blake) Garrett; brother, Michael (Linda) Miller; sister-in-law, Kelly (Doug) Young; brother-in-law, David (Susan) Newcomb; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Newcomb. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite organization.



